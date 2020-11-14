Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Letters: Cancel culture, Voltaire, housing market, shadow cabinet and rugby rules

2 minutes to read

Patrons at Hopper's Bar in Ponsonby had gone along to watch the US election results. Photo / File

NZ Herald

People don't want cancel culture

As Heather du Plessis-Allan and Kerre McIvor point out (Opinion, November 8), the "Left just don't know how to have fun" and want to cancel anyone who is, like those