Letters: Cancel culture, Voltaire, housing market, shadow cabinet and rugby rules

Patrons at Hopper's Bar in Ponsonby had gone along to watch the US election results. Photo / File

People don't want cancel culture

As Heather du Plessis-Allan and Kerre McIvor point out (Opinion, November 8), the "Left just don't know how to have fun" and want to cancel anyone who is, like those watching the US election at Hopper's Bar in Ponsonby. Now there is a campaign to boycott the premises.

If you don't follow their "rules" they will take away your livelihood as punishment.

Kerre doesn't even like Trump but doesn't like cancel culture either, which has already affected some well known Kiwis who dared disagree with their "mantra".

Trump got even more votes than last time, which shows the populace does NOT want to be cancelled.

Pauline Alexander, Waiatarua

Voltaire

Those who would boycott Hopper's Bar would be well served to heed the words of Voltaire (1694-1778): "I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

Ron Czerniak, Northcross

Housing market

Doing nothing to dissuade the investor house-buying frenzy, the reserve bank leaves it up to the banks.

Ardern is going guarantor for investors by refusing to wealth tax or CGT them — but she could extend the bright line test to 10 years.

She could make housing her nuclear-free moment, and bomb them with a resignation as PM in favour of Robertson. She could be deputy, thus allowing Robertson to bring in a CGT for housing investors. Yeah nah, dreaming eh? Just like the current generation saving up to buy a house.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Whistles away

Constant scrum penalties and other infringements are ruining running rugby and are a big turnoff for viewers and have to stop. Refs, put your whistles away.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont

The shadows

An inspirational and experienced line up announced as the shadow cabinet. They will truly be able to hold the government to account.

AJ Petersen, Kawera