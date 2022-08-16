Some labels are easy to sling, in the knowledge that they will stick. Photo / Laurel Stowell, File

Blanket terms

It seems "bullying" now sits alongside "racism" as some of the most misused words in the English language.

It's become so easy for some people to brand someone else as a "bully" or a "racist", and once they have done so, attention usually gets distracted from the actual issue at hand.

A good example is a woman in Gisborne who recently hurled the "racism" label at a school over its actions in respect of a hairstyle. What nonsense.

Sometimes someone might need to tell someone else what to do; that doesn't mean they are automatically a bully.

Likewise, sometimes someone might disagree with someone else, or even say something derogatory. That doesn't mean they are automatically a racist.

But as the saying goes, if you throw mud at a blanket, some of it will stick, and the labels "bully" and "racist" make such easy mud.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Coping mechanisms

Bullying has been around forever. At school in the 1950s and 60s, I was bullied at both state primary and private school. In fact, at a old girls' reunion, someone even apologised for the way I was treated when at school.

Fortunately for me, I had a close, supportive family and coped with it.

What happens at school and university should not impact on someone's adult life unless, of course, they are still bullies.

Annette Stewart, Greenlane.

Lamentable legacy

Regarding the letter headlined "Melting ice our watery grave", plans are under way to build a "black box for the Earth" in Tasmania to (among other things), explain to climate change survivors what happened and why.

This sounds too fantastical to be true, but sadly I'm not making it up.

Our descendants will not look kindly upon us.

Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

Yo-yo control

Far from being a financial expert, one finds it difficult to follow the Reserve Bank

decisions regarding the official cash rate (OCR).

The current yo-yo method to control spending and inflation must make it difficult to keep the economy stable. How would households manage if their incomes fluctuated to the same extent?

In Australia, their Reserve Bank is under review to ensure its monetary policies are fit for the economy.

It is also noted that Australia's OCR decisions are much more reserved than ours. Business and household confidence is always stronger when there is financial stability.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Heart of taxes

Christopher Luxon has spent many minutes claiming that his proposed tax changes (which give thousands back to the wealthy and leave about $150 for the poor each year) are designed to bring doctors and engineers to this county because we are currently highly taxed.

He either doesn't know (or refuses to admit) that almost every other country seeking doctors and engineers not only has the same or higher top income tax rate than New Zealand (up to 45 per cent) but also has capital gains taxes, land taxes, stamp duties and so on, which impact wealthy professionals far more than is done in this country.

If anything, the top tax rate needs to be increased to bring us into line with these countries.

Alister Williams, Waikanae.

Doctor's orders

It seems that the opportunity to attend the most important meeting in what is possibly becoming a very short political career was not enough to draw Gaurav Sharma's attention (NZ Herald, August 17) as he was "otherwise engaged". It rather begs the question of how committed he has been to his party and colleagues from day one of his entry to the rigours of political life.

We can only hope he shows greater dedication and loyalty to his patients as a GP than he does for the Government, colleagues and constituents as an MP. I doubt any impending absence by him from Parliament will be deeply regretted or missed by many.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Village people

Leonie Freeman of the Property Council (NZ Herald, August 13) is incorrect when she says retirement villages and student accommodation are build-to-rent commercial residential developments.

Student hostels may be, but retirement villages are certainly not. They are licence-to-occupy properties that have none of the advantages of rentals, where the landlord is responsible for many items not covered by retirement village conditions.

Gretchen Leach, Devonport.

Climate champions

So now the Auckland Council is going to tell us when we can use our cars and for what purpose, in the name of "transport emission reduction".

This following the imposition of a hefty climate control rates levy, despite the fact that at the same time trees and green spaces are being sacrificed for greater housing intensity; just ask anyone with a garden and trees faced with their latest rates bill - time to subdivide.

My question is, however, who gave the Auckland Council the mission, and indeed authority, to assume the role of climate control policy development and implementation? Don't we have a central government to fill that role, and to ensure that it is implemented uniformly and consistently across the whole country?

Possibly someone in the council, maybe even departing mayor Goff, could explain the reason for multiple governmental climate control layers, and why the Auckland Council cannot just stick to what it is supposed to be doing, albeit not very well?

Tony Devitt, Avondale.

Take a hike

I had to laugh at the walking suggestions of the Auckland Council (NZ Herald, August 16).

For many people walking 6km to the shops or pictures - even cycling, given the terrain in most parts of Auckland - would be difficult.

Catching public transport given the frequency of the bus service would not be feasible either.

Given the crime rate, walking the streets at night is definitely not appealing.

I will stick to using my car and making my own judgments, thank you, and not be governed by council edicts.

The council needs to live in the real world and think about the practical implications of what it is suggesting.

John Riddell, Massey.

Miss the bus

It seems ironic that Phil Goff is encouraging us into public transport while Auckland Transport regularly cancels bus services.

Getting into the city on time has become impossible thanks to last-minute cancellations and scheduled buses turning up 10 minutes early.

Half-price fares? It is not a bargain when only half the timetabled service is running.

We want to support action on climate crisis, but the unreliable scheduling is pushing us away from public transport and back into our cars.

C Simpson, Mt Albert.

Polytech chief

Stephen Town, the $13,000 per week CEO of New Zealand's Polytechs or "Te Pukenga"

appears to have gone on "special leave" for the past several weeks. At this stage, he is unable or unwilling to discuss the subject.

The Polytech deficit is heading towards $110 million. Could it be he has been "shoulder-tapped" once again, perhaps for one of the Three Waters chief executive positions?

There must be someone out there who can inform the general public as to what is going on. With so many New Zealanders working just to be able to feed their families I find this whole sorry episode quite disgusting. There needs to be an inquiry into this shambles.

Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth.

Road to nowhere

Although a token act, it is appropriate Brian and Hannah Tamaki have been issued infringement notices (NZ Herald, August 17) for their illegal motorway protest action.

What is it the husband and wife team want, other than more public attention?

The country has returned to normal; there are no border restrictions, people can congregate without limit both indoors and outdoors, the long-suffering hospitality industry can finally open its doors and start recouping the huge losses it suffered during lockdown.

The Tamakis, together with their "rent a crowd", are allegedly protesting for freedom - the very thing they deprive the rest of us with their illegal occupation of the motorways.

Des Trigg, Rothesay Bay.

Hello... pardon?

I would have thought the prime requisite of the person answering a business phone would be clear, non-whispered and well-enunciated speech.

It is very frustrating to have to keep asking someone who mumbles to speak up. Quite often there is background noise to contend with as well.

Are these people employed without first being tested to check whether clients/customers can understand them clearly? If not, they should be.

Linda Lang, Henderson.

Short & sweet

On Rushdie

Have all the people who favour the assassination of the author of The Satanic Verses read the book? Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

On emissions

Regarding the Transport Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP), I think there is a missing W in this title. Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On government

The current misuse of funds by the incumbent Government was aptly summarised by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s: "They've got the usual Socialists' disease; they've run out of other people's money." Jackie McCabe, Kaitaia.

On Sharma

If you think that exposing faults within your work environment is a good idea then don't get elected as a Labour MP. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Ostracism is a favourite tactic of workplace aggressors. Geoff Levick, Kumeu.

On transport

Simon Wilson writes (NZ Herald, Aug 16): Reshaping Streets is "making it less frustrating for everyone" but he really means making it easier for anti-car councils to ram through unpopular changes. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

The Premium Debate

Inside the literary crisis

I have read so many of these articles about our declining standards. However, the questions on my mind (and ones that are never answered) are: Who is responsible for this decline; who is accountable; what is changing to rectify the problem; has the change programme started - or when will it start; and how will progress be measured? John W.

Funny to have all this and specifically mention kids starting school in 2010 and how the levels have dropped, yet have no mention of the famous "National Standards". Wasn't that the greatest thing since sliced bread? When was all the controversy and the introduction of that? Peter N.

Change for the sake of change, too many "teacher only" days and the excessive use of technology, all to save work for teachers. They get 10 weeks off a year, we expect better.

I taught my son to read at the age of 3 using the same Ladybird books my parents used with me. So when he started school in 2011, he had the reading age of a 9-year-old. Paul A.

Text-speak and calculators ruined the ability to read, write and do maths properly two generations ago; that is why our education levels are some of the lowest in the OECD. after being at the top 30 years ago. David S.

Why not revert to the teaching methods in use when literacy was highest? They obviously worked, so why are they not being used? Marcus A.

Your common sense suggestion would require the powers that be admitting the current teaching methods are flawed. As has become the norm in many areas of government, ideology and pig-headedness are preferred over common sense. Glenn J.