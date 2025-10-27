Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Brooke van Velden’s ‘high trust’ approach draws criticism

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Is Brooke van Velden being performative? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Is Brooke van Velden being performative? Photo / Mark Mitchell

‘High trust’ not a class Act

Audrey Young’s fawning portrayal of Act’s Brooke van Velden sadly reveals a Cabinet minister who regards actually meeting face-to-face with the representatives of people most seriously affected by her coalition’s dire workforce legislations as “performative politics”.

This disdain is further exacerbated by her claims

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save