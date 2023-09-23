Voyager 2023 media awards

Letters: Blind crayfish, election bribes, and dodgy refereeing

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Letter of the week

Hey cray, I’ll pay, and you swim away

Charlotte Cairncross buying a live crayfish from a Kaikoura fish’n’chip shop and releasing it back into the sea is undoubtedly a feel-good story.

