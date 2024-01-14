Are our hospitals safe? A Herald report again highlights the poor state of our health system, writes a reader.

Banking scams in the digital age

Recent Herald articles on banking scams highlights the contrast of the analogue and digital age in banking.

Those of us who remember when cheques were de rigueur will also recall that cheques were labelled “non-negotiable”. The cheque could only be deposited into the payee’s account unless specifically endorsed. With internet banking we seem to have lost the digital equivalent of “non-negotiable”, despite the fact the payee’s details are still required when making a digital transaction.

The banks have now moved to a solely digital basis, cheques were abolished last year. With the consumer now having no other option surely the digital equivalent of “non-negotiable” is required more than ever. Are the banks that reluctant to reduce their profits to pay for such a system?

Clive Beacham, Drury.

Hospital system confronts another crisis

Are our hospitals safe? (Weekend Herald, January 13) again highlights the poor state of our health system.

It is true Covid-19 was the straw that broke the camel’s back but what have we done to prepare for another pandemic? The World Bank in November 2022 stated that countries need to fundamentally change health systems to better prepare for future shocks.

The truth is we are having great difficulty managing current day-to-day health problems basically due to the shortage of doctors and nurses. Staffing is the major problem with us competing against the likes of Australia who offer higher salaries and better conditions.

So, Dr Shane Reti, why are you supporting tax cuts when our health system is desperately in need of cash? The only reason the system survives is the dedication of professionals who deserve more support than we currently give them.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Wedding protesters

Now that the vows have been exchanged, is it asking too much of the anti-vax protesters who ungraciously protested outside Clarke and Jacinda’s wedding venue, to follow the customary courtesy and “forever hold their peace”?

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

Charter schools plan

The Government’s plan to invest more in charter schools seems a little strange.

Probably the biggest problem in secondary schools is the shortage of qualified, competent staff. The consequential large class numbers add to workload/overall stress and can compromise the educational outcome of students.

Why isn’t this addressed as a priority?

The economic cost of establishing charter schools could easily be diverted into existing schools - after all, the vast majority of New Zealand students attend these.

Charter schools are said to offer alternative environments for students who don’t fit in easily to existing schools in Aotearoa. They are “more flexible” in terms of curriculum, teacher registration, teacher pay and overall standards. Some say this might compromise accountability?

The more relaxed nature of charter schools may be conducive to improved learning for some but there has been speculation that a greater vulnerability to more outlandish educational doctrine may ensue.

They could also, surreptitiously, undermine the teacher unions with all staff on individual contracts

There are in New Zealand a conglomeration of secondary schools - private, state, co-ed, single sex, religious, integrated, special character. Surely there is a type of school for every student? I feel the Government should focus on these existing schools and prioritise enough staff to ensure reasonable class sizes - for the sake of the students.

Miles Langdon, Remuera.

Taiwan election

The Economist Democracy Index states that Taiwan is a full democracy, just like New Zealand, and it certainly has a much more democratic form of government than mainland China.

So why has the new pro-West president been able to be voted in, when only receiving 41 per cent of the votes cast? The system obviously appoints the candidate who receives the most votes, which is not necessarily the majority.

With the situation that exists between Taiwan and China, one would have thought that the Taiwanese voters would have got in behind one of the candidates to give them a clear majority in order to show China what their political preference is. Now China will be able to say the new Taiwan president doesn’t represent a majority of the people.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

RWC final - thoughts after a rewatch

A television replay of the Rugby World Cup final confirmed first impressions of a lacklustre affair throttled by vexatious laws and referee rulings.

The tensions of a final were there at the time and both All Blacks and Springboks players displayed extraordinary skills. But the game as an entertaining spectacle when viewed in hindsight was a waste of time.

Only 34 minutes of active playing time produced a hard-to-watch, stop-start game. Open running back play was practically non-existent, replaced by grinding rucks and mauls. Added to this were the multiple yellow and one very fateful red card that effectively ruined the game. Combined, these factors conspired to make the entire game replay not worth the painful, excruciating effort.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Climate change and societal divides

Climate change impacts us all, but politicians often resort to misinformation and half-truths, thus deepening societal divides.

Short-term thinking overlooks the link between a healthy planet and material wealth, falsely framing environmental and economic goals as conflicting.

Instead of costly technological fixes, we should do less and let nature work for us - for free.

Attenborough’s sustainability test: can we do this for a thousand years?

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.