Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Auckland Transport, election 2023, hybrid car, and Takapuna library

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Commuter train at Swanson station. Photo / Michael Craig

Commuter train at Swanson station. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile the west still waits

None of the recent transport plans for Auckland (including Auckland Council’s Rail Business Plan) extract the benefits available from the western rail line. When the CRL is completed, passenger services

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Premium
First-term National MP Penny Simmonds

First-term National MP Penny Simmonds

First-term National MP for Invercargill, Penny Simmonds, would likely become a Cabinet minister in a National-led government. Video / Mark Mitchell