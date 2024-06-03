"Putting a roof on Eden Park won’t solve the inherent problem of its shape." Photo / Photosport

The most telling part of the three articles published in the Herald last week on the Great Stadium Debate was the photograph of Eden Park in the Weekend Herald which showed the 30-metre gap between the touchline and the first row of seating.

The huge distance between the players and the fans is what dilutes the experience of being at an Eden Park game, leading to a lack of atmosphere and consequently crowds of less than 50 per cent for most of the matches.

But in all the published discussion about getting a better stadium for Auckland, there is no mention of the importance of the shape of the stadium if it is to nurture bigger crowds.

A rectangle with steeply-raked stands next to the pitch is absolutely basic to getting the fans close to the action and generating atmosphere.

Putting a roof on Eden Park won’t solve the inherent problem of its shape. Only demolishing and relocating one of the stands can achieve that, and I doubt that can be afforded.

The council’s working group should take a look at numerous Australian examples of footy stadiums that help grow the sports and tourism for the city – all rectangular and all downtown.

Tony Waring, Grey Lynn.

Non-circular argument

If Auckland is going to build a new sports stadium, or upgrade an existing one, it should look back on the history of what happened in Wellington with the development of what is commonly known as the “Cake Tin”.

There were those who wanted the stadium to be in Porirua or the Hutt Valley. The other big debate was whether to have a rectangular or circular playing field. In the end, the cricket fraternity won out even though it compromised the closeness of spectators watching rugby and football, and a few other games.

The cricket fraternity was happy to use the Cake Tin for limited overs matches, especially as there were very good overhead lights. But the cricketing fraternity would not give up on the Basin Reserve for test cricket, and recently it was proposed that new overhead lighting be installed at the Basin so that limited-overs day-night games could be played there – and not at the Cake Tin.

I think it would be foolish for Auckland to build a new stadium with a round playing field area. A rectangular pitch is better for most sports, except cricket, and it is easier to add a roof, such as the stadium in Dunedin has.

Peter D. Graham, Helensville.

Junking junkets

If the funds allocated for the Prime Minister’s Pacific tour and those allocated for the Deputy Prime Minister’s junket to wherever were immediately reallocated to Pharmac, surely at least some life-saving cancer drugs could be immediately funded and provided to those in need?

Surely this would be a more humane priority? I doubt there would be any concern for the other countries involved and this country would not have to be headed by a replacement Prime Minister who has zero experience.

Have the ministers involved even considered this?

Rod Lyons, Kumeū.

Fiery debate

One would have to agree that the Budget debate between Jack Tame and Nicola Willis on Q+A was fiery to say the least (NZ Herald, June 3).

The tax cuts were first on the agenda and, for the layman, could perhaps be best explained as akin to store sales such as up to 50 per cent off.

Next came the omission of certain cancer drugs in the Budget. What can one say except: unbelievable. They have set the operating allowances – that is money for health, education etc – low, which is a worry as there is little leeway for extraordinary events.

Willis also made it clear that they would be looking for more savings year by year. With less income tax revenue and the landlord handouts, it is agreed the outlook is grim.

It’s no wonder there is a shaft of light beckoning us from across the Tasman.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Crook v crock

There can be no more bizarre situation in American history than the upcoming November election, with the choice between a crook and a crock.

Republicans have stated that if necessary the inauguration can take place in jail. That could be a possibility.

President Joe Biden stated that he is contesting this election only because Donald Trump will be the Republican contender.

Either way, it could be the end of American democracy as we have known it – and an ominous indication of future events in world geopolitics.

Tony Goodwin, Pt Chevalier.

Honours brainstorm

Great to see all the people being recognised for their special skills, many for services to the community.

Would it be a good idea to get all these people together at a forum and see if they can brainstorm how to fix many of the complex issues facing our broken community?

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.