Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Auckland Airport’s inter-terminal ‘fix’ a bridge too far; taxpayers still subsidising alcohol industry

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
"This 'fix' of the inter-terminal problem in Auckland is like putting lipstick on the proverbial pig." Photo / Supplied

"This 'fix' of the inter-terminal problem in Auckland is like putting lipstick on the proverbial pig." Photo / Supplied

Airport walkway a bridge too far

As an ex-pat Kiwi and frequent traveller to New Zealand, I have arrived through Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington many times. I appreciated the article by Sarah Pollok ( , NZ Herald, June 19), but despite its encouraging tone, this “fix” of the inter-terminal problem in Auckland is like putting lipstick on the proverbial pig.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand