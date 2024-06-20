"This 'fix' of the inter-terminal problem in Auckland is like putting lipstick on the proverbial pig." Photo / Supplied

Airport walkway a bridge too far

As an ex-pat Kiwi and frequent traveller to New Zealand, I have arrived through Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington many times. I appreciated the article by Sarah Pollok ( target="_blank">’New Green Line walkway opens at Auckland Aiport’, NZ Herald, June 19), but despite its encouraging tone, this “fix” of the inter-terminal problem in Auckland is like putting lipstick on the proverbial pig.

In return for having some increase in overhead coverage from inclement weather, the walkway is 150 metres longer than it used to be, now measuring nearly a kilometre. From the international tourist’s perspective, after the frequently nightmarish experience of arriving in Auckland and dealing with the “scrums” at baggage claim, immigration and agricultural inspection, the last hurdle to get oneself (and luggage) to the domestic terminal, ie the walkway, is really a bridge too far.

With many international airlines now offering flights that bypass Auckland and fly directly into Christchurch, the international traveller should consider that airport as their preferred point of entry. The overall arrival experience and effortless transfer to a domestic flight are markedly less stressful and tedious.

Quentin Durward, USA.

Their mess, our cost

If your neighbour got drunk and smashed his property, you would not step in to pay for repairs. But on a bigger scale, that is exactly what we are doing. Alcohol harm costs the country about $8 billion a year. The industry pays less than $2b in excise tax. Eighteen per cent of the police budget goes to alcohol incidents; 11 per cent of all ACC claims are from alcohol-related injuries. We as taxpayers pay for an enormous range of costs stemming from alcohol. The courts, domestic violence, loss of productivity due to absence from work, welfare costs and more.

Recently the Government increased the levy required from the industry to cover the damage it causes. The amount of the increase is not even enough to keep up with the rate of inflation. You would think the Government, working on behalf of ordinary New Zealanders, would demand the industry pay for the damage it causes – another $6b at least. That would pay for a lot of cancer drugs.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

‘C-lister’ fallout

Christopher Luxon’s referring to members of previous trade delegations as “C-listers” and “tag-alongs” reminds me that I am one of the group he dismissed as “bottom feeders”. The derogatory terms he uses do him no credit and ill-befit a Prime Minister. Explaining that he was “taken out of context” and that “it was not what I meant” doesn’t excuse these disparaging remarks.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Permit dilemma

I have to buy a permit from Auckland Transport annually to park on my street. I have lived in the same house for over 25 years and purchasing the permit hasn’t been a problem - until now.

I have been asked to prove that I live where I do. My bank statement, health and chattels insurance and car registration notices have all been rejected. I was informed that AT will accept rates and house insurance statements ( which are not in my name) and my online food shopping statement.

When I said I have never bought my groceries online, they had no answer and I was told someone would ring me back. That was five days ago. I am now waiting for a letter from the electoral office to confirm I live where I do. Is this a ploy from Auckland Transport to encourage people to give up their cars and use their dysfunctional public transport system?

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

RIP rugby

Re. ‘Can Australian rugby be trusted?’ (NZ Herald, June 20) - the only answer is ‘no’, as it is only taught in schools in two states out of seven, NSW and Queensland.

The others do not care about this time-wasting game, which is why the now-scrapped Victorian rugby side got players from those two states. The others teach and play NRL or AFL only. I only watch rugby in tests or the final on Saturday night as all other games are so terribly boring.

Australia should just scrap rugby for good and only play football, NRL, AFL or soccer. Rugby wastes so much time with three scrum resets and the ball kicked out too often - I watch a 40-minute rugby half replay with x2 fast forward in only 20 minutes, whereas in NRL it takes 35 minutes as there are quick scrums always. Way to go for Australia and our Warriors.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Marokopa mystery

We landed a man on the moon in 1969 and even with today’s satellite technology for two years we can’t locate a father and his three children in little Aotearoa? Who is kidding who?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.