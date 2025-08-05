Letters: AT needs to find a solution that works for disability card-holders

Nicky Foster, Blockhouse Bay.

Two-tiered health system

The health system has become two-tiered. One for the haves and another for the have-nots, or to use the PM’s language, one for the wealthy and sorted and another for the bottom feeders.

I had an aortic valve replacement 13 years ago. To begin with, as a result of this operation, I was required to have it checked every two years and, for the past three years, once a year. I was to have a check-up at the beginning of the year, and when my doctor put in a request for this I received a letter from Health NZ to say they were short-staffed and I would be put on a list.

Eight months have gone by. I asked my doctor what I should do and he said I could go private as it was important that I have the valve checked. This will cost me over one month’s government super. Fortunately, I had some savings but I would not be able to afford this on an annual basis.

What about those who do not have any savings? Are they supposed to go into a corner and wait to die?

I believe a good, well-paid health system is possible. It is about priorities. A good health system saves money in the end.

Mark Beale, Wattle Downs.

Act Party’s legacy

I have always regarded David Seymour as the most astute and sophisticated politician in the House, but his mana is diminishing by the day with the bizarre policies his party is pursuing.

His legacy when he departs next year will be getting dogs into beauty salons, spending thousands of dollars training operators for the cone hotline, and on staff checking the safety of children collecting eggs, while hundreds of people cannot pay their power bills because the Government cannot control the cost of living.

But his latest effort, changing the wording of the Early Childhood Education Regulations to get parents back into the workforce, will presumably only result in thousands more joining the more than 210,000 on the JobSeeker benefit!

Fiona Downes, Hobsonville.

Luxon needs time

I fail to understand why there are so many people critical of Chris Luxon and his coalition Government. I feel they have a very strong team, are trying very hard to get New Zealand back on track, and are already achieving quite a lot.

We all must be supportive and give them time, even though we are doing things tough at present. Those who are critical of them must have very short memories of our previous Government, which was extremely divisive and irresponsible with the public purse, plunging the country into an uncontrollable level of debt.

Warren Cossey, Morrinsville.

Ferries making waves

So, Auckland Council has said that any new ferries it gets will be diesel-powered, not electric. Well, I imagine next Shane Jones will announce legislation, to be passed under urgency of course, that all new or replacement ferries throughout the country must be powered by coal. The new mines will be open-cast, making them excellent visitor attractions, particularly in our national parks.

The brilliance of this should take your breath away, as will the air quality.

Keith L Muir, Mount Maunganui.

Ban sale of fireworks

In three months we will yet again be subjected to fires, frightened animals, noise, and money which could be spent on essentials being squandered on fireworks

Guy Fawkes Day has no relevance to New Zealand. There is still time to ban the sale of fireworks. It is a no-brainer which surely should receive cross-party support

Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.