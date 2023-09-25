Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Appalling treatment of migrants, Roman conquests, climate change, and speed limit

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Living condition for some migrants in overcrowded house. Photo / Alex Burton

Living condition for some migrants in overcrowded house. Photo / Alex Burton

Appalling treatment of migrants

Thank you Herald for bringing to our attention the appalling living conditions some migrants must endure. Their situation breaches a list of fundamental human rights, and I believe shatters

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand