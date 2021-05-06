Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Alcohol damage, delivery, Samoa, Trevor Mallard and

8 minutes to read
Richie Hardcore says it's time to 'call time' on the harm caused to New Zealand by alcohol abuse. Photo / Supplied

Richie Hardcore says it's time to 'call time' on the harm caused to New Zealand by alcohol abuse. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Tolerating harm for how much longer?

I was horrified to read from Richie Hardcore (NZ Herald, May 4) that up to 30,000 Kiwi children have been born with alcohol-related brain damage over the last 10

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.