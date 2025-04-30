This lack of consideration for other species that we share our planet with is anti-life. Please let us try to love other species on this planet and celebrate those humans who show empathy.

As the proverb attributed to Cree Indians says, “When the last tree has been cut down, the last fish caught, the last river poisoned, only then will we realise that one cannot eat money.”

Emere McDonald, Grey Lynn.

Rise in military spending

Imagine how different the world would be if the $4.5 trillion spent globally on military weapons and defence, which helps to promote wars worldwide, was instead spent on food for Third World countries and climate change solutions.

A rise of 9.4% globally in one year! This sum of $4.5 trillion does not even remotely account for the cost of destruction, starvation and human lives.

The late Pope Francis frequently advocated for peace and care for the poor. Apparently not enough people in places of power got his message of “make peace not war” and “build bridges not walls”!

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Headlights help

For various reasons, I do quite a lot of driving on the open road and it astonishes me how many cars drive around at high speed, in poor light, with no headlights on. When questioned about this, the drivers typically say, “I could see perfectly well without lights on”.

But that is not the point: yes, headlights can help drivers see, but at least as important, they enable cars to be seen. In poor light – in the early morning, in the early evening, or in the fog – driving with headlights on permits cars to be seen hundreds of metres earlier than is the case without headlights on.

If driving at the speed limit on the open road, approaching a car also being driven at the speed limit, the gap between the two cars is closing at 200km/h. Having headlights on can make a life-saving difference.

Don Brash, Tauranga.

Wait for ‘vital film’

Documentary maker Louis Theroux should be known to many. He has won three British Academy Television Awards, a Royal Television Society Award and has been nominated for several other awards.

Earlier this week, his latest offering, The Settlers, screened in the United Kingdom. In it, Theroux meets Israelis who have built settlements in the occupied West Bank. The Guardian called it a “vital film”, the Independent “a masterpiece”, and the New Statesman “chilling”, and a “deathly warning”.

Will The Settlers be screened in New Zealand? Or will it be a victim of political censorship?

Ian Findlay, Napier.

Veterans’ bravery

No one can argue against Gary Hollis’ comment (Apr 29) that the Māori Battalion should be honoured at all Anzac Day ceremonies because of their bravery at Monte Cassino. Their courage cannot be denied. The Māori Battalion had earned their fearsome reputation not just at Monte Cassino but throughout North Africa.

But isn’t Anzac Day an occasion when all branches of the armed forces should be acknowledged on all levels for their contribution to the War? New Zealand, though a small nation, punched well above its weight during World War II, earning a reputation for courage, discipline, and effectiveness in multiple theatres. This reputation was spearheaded by individuals such as Captain Charles Upham, double VC, one of only three in history to earn this accolade twice.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

War-time stories

The letter from Gary Hollis regarding the historic battle at Cassino brought back memories of my father’s war stories.

In fact, I still have his old glasses case that holds two tiny pieces of rubble from the monastery - a coloured glass fragment and a bit of green marble.

Apparently, the Germans had declared that they would not occupy the monastery buildings, which was true initially.

However, once the Allies bombed it, the Germans created defensive positions within the rubble.

The Polish troops eventually won, supported by New Zealand artillery.

Allied casualties, 55,000. German casualties, approximately 20,000.

Lest we forget.

Barry Watkin, Devonport.