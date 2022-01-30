Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letter to the Editor: No Kiwis left behind? Yeah, right

8 minutes to read
Pregnant Charlotte Bellis. Photo / Supplied

Pregnant Charlotte Bellis. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

When Afghanistan fell back into Taliban control, our Government and Jacinda Ardern declared every effort was to be made to ensure no Kiwi was left behind to face the brutal regime. So we must

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.