Let there be light: Matariki festival returns to Oromahoe

Oromahoe School teachers “Whaea Ange” Brewer and “Whaea Anna” Leigh ready a flying lantern for take-off. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A record turnout braved the odd shower at Oromahoe School as they joined students, staff and parents at one of the Mid North’s most popular midwinter celebrations on Saturday evening. The annual Matariki Light Festival featured the school’s famous lantern trail, a glow-in-the-dark tunnel telling the story of Kupe versus te wheke (the octopus), live music, kids’ performances, costumes, wandering minstrels, fire poi, and plenty of warming kai. This year’s proceeds will pay for kapa haka group uniforms. Oromahoe School is just off SH10 about 12km south of Kerikeri.

Oromahoe School students welcome festival-goers with a waiata. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Oromahoe School band Mellomaniacs, from left, Taylor Bergman, 12, Zara Field, 12, Coralie Byworth, 11, CJ Stott, 11, and Jacinta-Lee Anahera-Grace, 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Five-year-old Micah Wilson is transformed into a butterfly. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hanna Cleghorn of Oromahoe at work at the lantern stall. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Little princess Maddison Vesey, 6, chooses a lantern. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Rosie Ritchie, 5, of Ōhaeawai, picks out a lantern. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Oromahoe School teacher Joseph Lickness shows off his tutu. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-olds Lucy Peach, left, and Avy Bell warm up by a brazier. Photo / Peter de Graaf
If there was a prize for best costume it surely would have gone to 9-year-old extra-terrestrial Hanna Carlyon. Photo / Peter de Graaf
We have lift-off: Oromahoe School teachers “Whaea Ange” Brewer and “Whaea Anna” Leigh release a flying lantern. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Fifteen-year-old Grace Gundry of Kerikeri checks out the giant octopus in the Kupe vs Te Wheke light tunnel. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Eight-year-old Poppy O’Brien spreads her illuminated wings. Photo / Peter de Graaf
