Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 98

A drawing of the New Zealand Wars. Image / Getty Images

On this week's podcast:

Podcast 98 sees the much requested return of historian Michael Bassett. Several controversial matters are under discussion; the new history syllabus, local councils and race-based wards.

Then we speak with NZ meteorologist John Maunder. After a career spanning much of the world, he reflects on the state of the science, or the abuse of it.

And, as usual, the Mailroom with Mrs Producer.

