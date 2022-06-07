Your LEGO Masters NZ champions Glenn Knight, left, and Jake Roos. Photo / Matt Klitscher

The inaugural LEGO Masters NZ champions Jake Roos and Glenn Knight's wow-factor grand final winning build nearly didn't happen.

Television viewers were gripped last night as three two-person teams were given free rein over 24 hours, split over three days, to create an inspiring build that would be judged on aesthetics, technical and storytelling ability.

Roos and Knight's impressive build was called Seal of Approval, involving a Lego seal enthusiastically rubber-stamping various administration tasks.

"Everyone knew that the final build was a free build where contestants could build what they wanted," Roos said.

"So we were planning and planning, and were planning something completely different, but then eventually we realised the idea just didn't work especially for brickmaster Robin Sather.

"About two weeks out from the final we dropped that idea and tried to come up with something else.

"And then everything fell into place with the Seal of Approval because we were trying to get Robin's seal of approval.

The winning Seal of Approval. Photo / Matt Klitscher

"We kind of laughed about it, and then talked about other ideas, but then came back around and said 'actually why don't we do that?' and then this vision came to us of him [Sather] being in the office and having all this office paraphernalia.

"In the other Lego Masters overseas we hadn't seen anyone go with a really silly fun idea for their final build.

"So we thought it was something different as well.

Roos said the build "was full-on" and intense.

"It was a marathon for sure."

Although Roos and Knight's build was impressive, so to were the others.

Roos, 43, from Raumati Beach, was "stealing myself to hear bad news" when judging results were made.

"But then we won and I was obviously thrilled to bits.

"It couldn't be better in terms of how everything worked out for Glenn and me.

"It was a great privilege to be able to go on the show with a superb builder like Glenn and, to be honest, go on the show at all."

Knight, 45, from Pahiatua, was delighted too.

"We're very proud of what we achieved that's for sure.

"Being on the show was an incredible experience.

"It was so intense and creative and we were among great people.

Finalists await the final results. Photo / Matt Klitscher

"Being among some of the best Lego builders I have met, and all of whom I now call my friends, and winning the title of LEGO Masters NZ champions is a huge honour but still hasn't quite sunk in."

Sather was impressed with the duo right from the beginning.

"Glenn and Jake had consistently good builds all through the series that placed them in the top two more often than any other duo.

"In challenge after challenge, we watched them get stronger as a team, and venture further and further out of their collective comfort zones, culminating in their super fun grand final build."

Alongside the official Lego Masters trophy, the duo walked away with $25,000 to spend at The Warehouse and a brand-new car each thanks to Fiat.

Fans won't have to wait long to see more local creations with season two confirmed to return early 2023.

Both host Henwood and the brickmaster Sather will set another colourful mix of creative and classic Lego building challenges for new contestants competing for their very own trophy.

Brickmaster Robin Sather, left, and host Dai Henwood. Photo / Matt Klitscher

On returning to the brick pit Henwood said, "I have met so many Lego Masters fans who loved seeing Kiwis build amazing creations, so I can't wait for next year.

"The first season was such a joy to be part of and now people have seen the standard and I just know the level of building in series two will be through the roof."

The second season of LEGO Masters NZ will premiere on TVNZ 2 early next year and the current season can be streamed in its entirety at TVNZ OnDemand.