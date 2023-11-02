Legacy winery secures Hawke’s Bay’s top drop

Mission Estate Winery’s syrah triumphed at Hawke’s Bay’s wine awards. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s oldest winery has scooped the top gong at the Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards.

At last night’s event the Mission Estate Reserve Syrah 2021 was revealed as the Champion Wine of the Show, which organisers said would “undoubtedly” give this red varietal greater recognition locally, and internationally.

General manager for the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society, Elisha Milmine, said the organisation was grateful to the industry for entering world-class wines.

“What was created by a group of incredibly passionate wine industry professionals 23 years ago, has now become a poignant event on the Hawke’s Bay calendar,” Milmine said. Guests at the glitzy awards were treated to all the award-winning wines paired with three courses of local fare on offer in the Toitoi precinct – Dish Catering, Cellar 495 and Long Island Delicatessen.

“These awards exist both to honour the incredible talent we are able to enjoy in the winemaking sector here in Hawke’s Bay, and to showcase that talent to the world. Winemaking is key to the success of our region’s primary sector and it’s important to stop, take stock and recognise excellence within this industry.”

Events and sponsorship manager, Jacqui D’Ath, said more than 278 wines were tasted and judged, with syrah and chardonnay being the two largest categories of wines entered and judged in September.

Matt Kirby, chief winemaker at Clearview Estate Winery, chairman of judges and chair of the Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards Committee, said he’s “continually enthused” with the quality of the wines that are entered each year and expected 2023 to be no different.

“There is a sense of optimism among Hawke’s Bay winemakers right now – the calibre of the harvest and wines produced has exceeded expectations and Hawke’s Bay wines are continuing to pick up accolades across the globe,” he said.