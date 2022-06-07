Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

The Canterbury region is being infiltrated. More and more New Zealanders are opting to pack up and set up shop in our neighbourhood, undisturbed by beehives and spaghetti junctions.

Take a stroll through Selwyn or the Waimakariri and you will see the record levels of construction and urban sprawl. More building consents have been issued in the past 12 months than ever before.

The rapid expansion and development are for very good reason and it's not just because the quality of life and affordability are seen as just that, although Canterbury cauliflowers did hit $10 too! It's because Canterbury, anchored by Christchurch (often forgotten as the second largest city in the country), has a huge amount of potential and opportunity. More and more people are recognising that.

Those living here, and those who made significant contributions throughout the rebuild, have known it all along. It's quite special down here. Once you arrive you tend not to leave. It's true, statistics don't lie.

One of the things that those of us who have been here for multiple generations have to now accept is that we're about to be outnumbered by those who aren't. And that is something to be excited by. The redevelopment of the city after the earthquakes has provided the foundations for a purpose-built city with world-class facilities – one of the newest and safest cities in the world. The rebuild has never actually stopped, nor should it, and the more we grow the more attractive we become.

Where else in the world can you jump in the car – or on a bicycle – and be anywhere you want within 15 minutes? It's become a bit of a cliche to say you can swim in the ocean in the morning and be on the ski field by lunchtime. No sane individual would go swimming here in winter, but the point remains that Christchurch is connected to everything, and if you want it, we've got it.

As the borders reopen, tourism is going to ramp up activity in the city and our surrounds – and not just Methven, Hanmer and Banks Peninsula. We're the gateway to the South Island. You can't go anywhere else without coming here first.

And that's great for business – evident by the fact we have the most diverse regional economy in New Zealand. And it's not just traditional sectors either. Ranging from our new and emerging sectors such as food and fibre, aeronautics and advanced manufacturing, to hi-tech, construction, horticulture and agriculture. You name it, Christchurch has it.

Our regional economy has performed well throughout the lockdowns and restrictions, and when terms like "recession" and "rampant inflation" are being bandied about, businesses are by and large getting on with it much, like they have before.

Christchurch is poised to be the city of the future – which requires bold and ambitious leadership to fully unlock that potential and reposition the garden city once and for all.

Take the recent debacle with the stadium – a major anchor project – as a prime example. A decade after the discussions first began, those responsible need to show courageous leadership and make the right decision for the city and region and get on with it at a rapid pace.

Some might think this is a pitch, but it's not. A thriving city enables a thriving economy. When employers are doing well, employees and their communities do well – and that's what those of us working in the background want to achieve, because we see the potential that Christchurch and the Canterbury region have.

Snoop Dog might not be visiting us anymore, and our stadium might have another pothole, but it's important to remember why all of those Aucklanders and Wellingtonians are moving to a new home.

We've got it pretty good – and there is a very clear reason why people are choosing Christchurch and Canterbury as their city and region of choice.