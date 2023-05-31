A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Warning: Distressing content

A defence lawyer has quizzed a young woman about why she continued to engage with a leading entertainment figure after sexual encounters - one which she says was rape.

Ron Mansfield KC is appearing for the entertainment figure in a trial in the High Court at Rotorua where the young woman is giving evidence.

The man is defending 25 charges of rape, sexual assault and drug-related offences relating to the young woman and eight other women over several years.

It is alleged the man, who was married, used his position in the industry to engage in unlawful sexual acts with women.

The woman admitted in evidence today that looking back now she was “stupid”.

She has statutory name suppression and the man has interim name suppression until the end of his trial.

The young woman, under questioning from Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett on Tuesday, told Justice Layne Harvey and the jury the man asked her to go to his hotel but she thought it was to meet up for exercise.

Instead, she said the man told her to go into his room and they eventually had sex, despite her stalling for a long time and trying to avoid him.

She said she did not want it to happen and only went through with it because she felt scared of what could happen if she refused.

She said the man was bigger than her and he got “angry” and “firm” at one point and said, “You are looking at me like you want it”.

Sometime later, the man offered to take the young woman - who was an entertainment hopeful - to another city for an opportunity to further her career.

The young woman said she agreed, thinking it would be safe because she understood another man would be with them. But while away she said she got drunk and the man put white powder in her mouth, took her back to their accommodation and raped her.

She said she could not remember what happened but had memory flashes of being naked and engaging in sexual acts with him. She said she woke up feeling sore around her private parts and the sheets were “full of blood”.

On Wednesday, Mansfield asked the young woman why she would later have messaging conversations with him, despite now claiming the man had raped her.

The young woman said she then wanted to forget the whole thing and tried to move on.

She admitted to Mansfield that while “off-my-face” drunk on another occasion she tried to “blackmail” the man into doing something for her via some of his contacts - something she apologised to the man for a couple of days later.

Her threat involved texting him saying “please, otherwise”, which she admitted was a threat to tell people he had forced himself on her because she said the man knew what he had previously done to her was wrong.

But Mansfield suggested it was more of a threat to tell his wife they had been having a sexual relationship.

“Off your face or not, seriously you are not going to threaten someone you say you were scared of,” Mansfield said.

The woman disagreed, saying they were not having a sexual relationship.

Mansfield asked the young woman why she would go to another city with the man for a career opportunity without a contract.

He suggested to the young woman it was an opportunity for her and the man to have a night away together without his wife around.

In response, she said, “No”.

Mansfield asked why she would have such a big night out drinking the day before her career opportunity while away in another city with the man she claims she had earlier been scared of in a hotel room.

“Your theme of your evidence … This is all about work for you, so why would you be tanking up?”

The young woman said everyone drank in situations like that.

She said looking back now she realised her actions were not a good idea.

“I was so stupid.”

The woman said sex with the man was not consensual because she wasn’t in control.

“The main point is I didn’t want to have sex with him and I was out of control.”

The trial is in its third week and is set to last at least six weeks. It is before Justice Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men.