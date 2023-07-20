A jury has watched the police interview with the father of three girls killed by their mum in Timaru on day two of a woman's triple murder trial. Video / NZ Herald / TVNZ Pool

WARNING: This story contains graphic and sensitive content.

The first police officer who entered the Timaru house where Lauren Dickason killed her three daughters found the younger girls in their beds with soft toys and comfort blankets tucked in beside them.

The constable checked the girls - and their sister who was lying on top of on of their beds - multiple times for any signs of life.

Tragically, he could do nothing to save the children.

Lauren Anne Dickason and her orthopaedic surgeon husband Graham arrived in New Zealand from South Africa on August 28, 2021.

On September 16 Dickason killed their daughters Liane, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla.

The 42-year-old is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch facing three counts of murder.

She admits smothering the children to death, but has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges by reason of insanity or infanticide.

Since Monday, the jury has heard extensive evidence about the alleged murders, how Graham Dickason found his children dead in their beds and the family’s life leading up to the terrible day.

Dickason’s long history of depression and anxiety has been discussed in court at length, as well as her gruelling fertility journey that included having to give birth at 18 weeks’ gestation to a baby girl that did not survive.

Yesterday the jury heard from those to arrive first at the tragic scene including two police officers who were clearly impacted by the case.

Constable William Turnbull was permitted to enter the house to see if he could render medical assistance to anyone.

In the hallway he saw black “zip ties tied together… in a loop but appeared to be cut”.

He then went into the closest bedroom and saw Dickason lying across the end of a single bed.

Establishing she was breathing, he moved further into the house and found the children seconds later.

Maya and Karla lay in bed, their blankets pulled up to their chests and their toys tucked beside them.

Liane was lying on top of one of the beds.

“I could not see any breathing,” said Turnbull.

He went back to Dickason and when he spoke to her she opened her eyes.

She was not visibly injured and was able to partially sit up. She was drowsy and told him she had taken a powerful painkiller.

Turnbull’s senior told him to re-check the children and confirm they could not be saved.

“I went back and checked their airways and pulses…This is when I observed the two children in the beds had zip ties around their neck, and they had been cut.

“There were several [ties], connected.”

The jury was shown photographs of the house including the cut zip tie on the hall floor and Dickason lying on the bed, in her pyjamas with bare feet.

Photos of the bedroom where the girls were found were not shown.

The jury earlier heard that Dickason tried to asphyxiate the girls with the ties, but failed and smothered them to death with blankets.

Police officer Alexandra Schrader told the jury it appeared Dickason was “affected by something”.

“She was occasionally saying words but it appeared like she was talking like she was sleeping,” she said.

“She was sleepy, weak, pale.”

Both Schrader and Turnbull were visibly upset at times while giving their evidence, pausing often as they recalled what they saw and did the night of the alleged murders.

Hato Hone St John paramedics also gave evidence today.

They told the jury Dickason was “in a catatonic state” but her vital stats were normal and there were no life-threatening injuries.

When they checked the little girls one-by-one there were “significant signs of strangulation”.

“There were no heart sounds,” the court heard.

Dickason was “vacant” and “her speech was slurred... incomprehensible”.

“The patient had a cut on her left wrist which she had covered up with a small plaster... I asked if she had done it to herself and she said no... it was not bleeding and it wasn’t a concern to me,” said one paramedic.

“The patient was able to walk... she seemed to know where to go... the patient remained quite rigid but she was able to walk quite quickly and with minimal assistance.”

The jury also heard from doctors who treated Dickason on her arrival the hosptial’s emergency department.

In a statement read in court by Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae, Dr Gabriella Garcon said Dickason had “a reduced level of consciousness” and was “nonverbal” but was responding to commands.

Dickason presented as if “a substance overdose had occurred”.

A raft of tests were done and no significant injuries or physical trauma were present.

The trial is set for three weeks before Justice Cameron Mander and a jury.

The Crown will call evidence from about 30 witnesses and five experts on insanity and or infanticide.

The defence will then open its case and is expected to call a number of witnesses, including its own experts, to give evidence about Dickason’s mental state.