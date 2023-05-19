A vessel has sunk in Tauranga Harbour. Photo / BOP Regional Council

It will likely be “a few days” before a sunken vessel can be salvaged from Tauranga Harbour, harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says.

And the Bay of Plenty Regional Council has issued a warning to other boat owners to check their vessels as rain and wind buffets the region.

Peters said he was alerted about 11.20am to a report of a vessel sinking in a mooring area known as the Town Reach, off The Strand and near the Matapihi rail bridge.

No one was onboard at the time, he said.

It comes as rain and severe gales hammer the region, with weather watches in place today.

Tauranga received 16.1mm of rain in the 12 hours to 10am, while Te Puke had 23.6mm and Rotorua 16.1mm, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said.

A 100km/h wind gust was also recorded at their Mamaku radar, while a 76km/h gust was recorded at Rotorua Airport and 63km/h at Tauranga Airport.

The vessel owner was responsible for recovering the vessel, Peters said. He said they were forming a “salvage plan” to ensure it was refloated as soon as possible.

“With the current weather conditions and forecast for the weekend, it is likely to be a few days.”





Peters was unsure what caused the vessel to sink and said this would be investigated.

The council issued a warning to boat owners via Facebook today, saying it was important to check their boats and bilge pumps in the bad weather.