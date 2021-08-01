Latest political poll: Who is up and who is down?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The latest fortunes of New Zealand's politicians and political leaders will known at 6pm with a new poll being unveiled.

It comes after a turbid few months for the National Party, with the high profile retirement of veteran MP Nick Smith citing an employment issue, and former leader Todd Muller's forced retirement.

The Labour-led Government has also come under increasing scrutiny over the Covid-19 response, in particular the vaccination rollout and immigration and managed isolation and quarantine issues.

National Party leader Judith Collins will be looking for a strong result after last Newshub-Reid Research poll in May showed a drop in popularity, following weeks of the party accusing the Government of a "separatism by stealth" agenda.

Results from that poll showed Labour at 52.7 per cent (up 2.7 percentage points from election night), and National at 27 per cent (up 1.4 percentage points).

In the preferred PM stakes, Jacinda Ardern polled at 48.1 per cent (down 4.5 percentage points); Judith Collins was at 5.6 per cent (down 12.8 percentage points).

Former PM John Key was higher than Collins on 6.7 per cent, while backbench MP Christopher Luxon was on 2.4 per cent.