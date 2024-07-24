Advertisement
Latest Audiological Society figures show hearing loss in youths at all-time high

By Ava Whitworth
2 mins to read
One in five young New Zealanders under 19 are currently diagnosed with hearing issues. Photo / Getty Images

Youth hearing loss could be the worst it’s ever been.

Latest figures from the Audiological Society show one in five young New Zealanders under 19 are currently diagnosed with hearing issues.

Meanwhile, nationwide testing by the National Foundation for Deaf and Hard of Hearing has found 23% of Year 9 students report having tinnitus - ringing in the ears - which often results in hearing loss.

The foundation said young people often aren’t aware of what causes hearing damage.

Chief executive Natasha Gallardo said the highest rate of youth hearing loss is right now, and loud volumes from headphones and personal devices are a large part of the problem.

The World Health Organisation has predicted more than a billion young adults worldwide are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices.

“Young people are constantly plugged into headphones or devices, our ears aren’t designed to have constant noise,” Gallardo said.

“Monitoring volume levels and giving your ears regular breaks is key.”

The Audiological Society is calling for a change of approach and a focus on prevention through screening.

Currently, screening is offered, but aside from mandatory newborn testing and before-school checks, there isn’t a youth focus.

As children mature and develop listening habits, potential hearing loss can become harder to diagnose.

Researchers have estimated as many as 17% of 12- to 19-year-olds have tests that suggest noise-induced hearing loss.

Audiological Society vice-president Ben De Farias said this is a new issue, presumed to be largely caused by technology, so screening wouldn’t only stop things falling through the cracks, but help educate.

“Capturing more people through screening will help better understand the problem.”

Last year, the foundation launched a screening and education programme for secondary schools around the country after noticing a lack of resources for young people, reaching almost 8000 Year 9 students.

It aims to reach a further 10,000 students this year.

Gallardo says without education, there will continue to be a misconception that hearing loss only affects older people.

