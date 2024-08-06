The late Norman MacLean made a substantial donation in his will to support the arts scene in Tairāwhiti through the Sunrise Foundation's arts endowment fund.

The Sunrise Foundation’s arts endowment fund has been given a significant boost thanks to a $20,000 bequest from a local creative community stalwart, the late Norman Maclean.

Maclean had a life-long involvement in the local arts scene as a painter, printmaker, educator, author and director of plays.

“Norman touched the lives of many,” sister Coralie Hunter said.

“Before he passed late last year, Norman amended his will to include Sunrise to specifically benefit the Sunrise Foundation’s arts endowment fund, knowing his gift would be invested to grow, with the investment income granted back year after year to support his local creative community, whatever that may be - visual art, dance, drama or film.

“That appealed to Norman,” Hunter said. “My brother was not only passionate about the arts, he was passionate about encouraging others - especially young people - to take part.