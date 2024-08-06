Advertisement
New Zealand

Late Gisborne arts stalwart leaves $20,000 parting gift

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
The late Norman MacLean made a substantial donation in his will to support the arts scene in Tairāwhiti through the Sunrise Foundation's arts endowment fund.

The Sunrise Foundation’s arts endowment fund has been given a significant boost thanks to a $20,000 bequest from a local creative community stalwart, the late Norman Maclean.

Maclean had a life-long involvement in the local arts scene as a painter, printmaker, educator, author and director of plays.

“Norman touched the lives of many,” sister Coralie Hunter said.

“Before he passed late last year, Norman amended his will to include Sunrise to specifically benefit the Sunrise Foundation’s arts endowment fund, knowing his gift would be invested to grow, with the investment income granted back year after year to support his local creative community, whatever that may be - visual art, dance, drama or film.

“That appealed to Norman,” Hunter said. “My brother was not only passionate about the arts, he was passionate about encouraging others - especially young people - to take part.

“As an artist, teacher and director, he inspired many people to challenge themselves artistically, and by supporting the Sunrise Foundation, he continues to do so.”

Sunrise’s arts endowment fund was seeded in 2020 by ex-Sunrise trustee and long-time supporter and advocate of the arts, Dame Bronwen Holdsworth.

The unexpected bequest from Maclean’s estate was much appreciated by Holdsworth and the Sunrise Foundation team, who have been thrilled to see the fund continue to grow, enabling them to support more worthy artistic causes in Tairāwhiti.

“What a tremendous gift from Norman,” Holdsworth said. “Over his very productive lifetime he was a huge supporter of and contributor to the arts and theatre in Gisborne, and was an inspiration, mentor and great friend to many.”

All gifts to Sunrise, whether one-off, regular or a gift in a will like Maclean’s, get pooled and invested in perpetuity.

A portion of investment income is retained each year to cater for inflation, with the balance gifted as grants to charitable groups in the Tairāwhiti-Gisborne district.

Sunrise Foundation has over $8 million in funds invested through donors such as Norman MacLean and has granted over $1.3m to many causes in the region since 2014.

