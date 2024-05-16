The late Norman Maclean had an interest in religious themes, ancient culture and mysticism which is reflected in many of his works.

The family of the renowned artist, writer and teacher, the late Norman Maclean, are to hold an exhibition this Sunday of his works and some of his art collection of mainly local artists.

Maclean was a prolific painter and printmaker, and his work has been widely sought after in recent years.

Some of Maclean's figure drawings, to be the subject of a later exhibition at the museum and art gallery in August, will also be on display. Prints and original paintings will be available to purchase.

Work from other local and national artists includes pieces by Carole Shepheard, Juliet Bowen, Jean Johnston, Penny Omerod and Phylis Underdown.

The exhibition is to be held at what was his iconic home at 1 Central St (Whataupoko), where he resided for more than 30 years and will be held on Sunday from 10am until 3pm.

Copies of Maclean’s most recent book, Gobby will also be available.

Norman Maclean preparing for an artwork clear-out in 2018. Photo / Liam Clayton







