Police have released this photo of missing teen Aria Bridger, captured on security footage in central Auckland on Monday night. Photo / NZ Police

Police are making a fresh appeal for information about an Auckland teenage schoolgirl missing more than a week, releasing an image from a security camera of her last confirmed sighting.

Aria Bridger was reported missing last Thursday.

The 13-year-old was last seen in the central Auckland suburb of Grafton that same day.

Today police issued two pictures from security footage captured earlier this week in central Auckland.

The grainy pictures show 13-year-old Aria on Wellesley St on Monday at 9.12pm.

An open packet of chocolate bars is alongside the teen who has a mask under her chin and appears to be wearing dark-coloured clothing and a distinct floral hat.

Police say it is the last confirmed sighting of the young teenager.

"Police have been making inquiries to locate Aria and these will continue.

"Given Aria's age, police are concerned for her wellbeing and we would like to locate her so we can speak with her," said a spokesperson.

They said information had been received from the public following an appeal earlier this week and they acknowledged those who had contacted them as a result.

If the public sighted Aria, they were told to call police immediately on 111.

Anyone that might have further information on her whereabouts was asked to also contact 105 quoting the file number 220324/9994.