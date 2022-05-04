Sir Robert Gillies. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

The last remaining member of the 28th Māori Battalion says he dedicates his knighthood to all those he served alongside in the war.

Sir Robert Gillies, or "Bom" as he is widely known, was knighted by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House in Wellington on Wednesday.

His whānau, dignitaries and other Defence Force personnel witnessed the investiture.

Gillies had a quiet conversation with the Governor-General after he was knighted with a sword that once belonged to King George VI.

Gillies initially turned down the knighthood twice because he thought he was not worthy of it, but changed his mind when he thought about the other soldiers.

"I accepted it on behalf of the 28th Māori Battalion and the Māori people because their effort during the war was absolutely wonderful. Nobody else did any higher job."

He wanted to make sure the job did not go unrecognised.

Tā Bom has been supporting lawyer David Stone's campaign to reclaim the awards for their descendants.

More than 600 soldiers from the Māori Battalion never received their medals.

"We never received our medals when we were discharged. Not only that we weren't allowed into the RSAs. We were told to leave and that sort of thing."

It was actually his second knighthood - Gillies was first knighted by the Italian government in 2019.

He was born in Rotorua, and attempted to enlist in the battalion twice but failed. It was on his third attempt aged 17 that he was successful - after lying about his age.

He served in B Company during World War II from 1942 to 1945.

When asked what he would tell his 17-year-old self after his experience in the war, he simply said, "stay home".

Sir Robert Gillies with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / RNZ

While reflecting on his time serving in the Māori Battalion, he talked about the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Gillies said the war was a waste of lives.

"Why don't they try peace for a change and promote peace throughout the world?

"This should never have happened, it only cost lives. Civilian lives and all killed for nothing."

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare, whose grandfather was the last commander of the Māori Battalion, was at the investiture on Wednesday morning.

"I'm really quite proud to be here, not just for what this recognition represents for Sir Robert Gillies and his family but also for current serving Defence Force personnel who served their country proudly as Sir Robert Gillies did."

After the investiture, his entourage attended another ceremony at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park where he laid a wreath alongside Willie Apiata VC.

Tonight there will be a celebration for the now-knighted Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies.