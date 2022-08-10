SOFIA flying over Christchurch and Canterbury. Photo / CIAL

Canterbury plane spotters and space enthusiasts wanting a final look at NASA's flying telescope, SOFIA, should get their chance on Thursday.

The B747 and its crew are set to take off from Christchurch Airport at noon bound for California, where the plane will be decommissioned later this year after it was superseded by new technology.

It's final departure will include a circuit and final low approach to the airport before heading to Hawaii.

SOFIA will depart Christchurch at midday on Thursday. Photo / Christchurch Airport

The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy was damaged in the recent storms but had a successful test flight on Monday, which saw it cruise over Christchurch for the last time to thank residents.

The Boeing 747SP was modified to carry a large 2.7m telescope into the stratosphere.

Thursday will mark the end of SOFIA's seventh and final trip to the city, where it would spend 32 nights off the ground each time.

Plane spotters watch SOFIA during the test flight on Monday. Photo / Geoff Sloan

The plane is capable of 10-hour trips at a time, flying above 39,000 feet to surpass 99 per cent of the Earth's infrared-blocking atmosphere.

SOFIA will continue to operate in the United States until its retirement on October 1.

starmedia.co.nz