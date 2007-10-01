Last call for help

KEY POINTS:

Rural Northland landowners seeking Task Force Green help to clear up their properties after major flooding this year must apply by October 22.



Farmers, orchardists and lifestyle block owners have been helped by up to 60 workers provided by Work and Income.



The crews have cleared paddocks of debris and silt, repaired fences and chain-sawed trees after the flooding and high winds that devastated parts of the region on March 29 and again on July 10.



Requests for help should go to Helen Moodie at NZ Landcare Trust on (09) 435-3863.