“Customs intelligence enabled our targeting team to identify an import method being used by the suspects to smuggle drugs.

“Following the seizure, we carefully co-ordinated a controlled delivery to gather evidence against those responsible.”

The four men arrested are aged between 38 and 75 and have appeared in Wellington District Court on a variety of charges, including importation of methamphetamine and GBL, possession for supply of GBL, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

They are due to appear in court again on September 15 and 22.

Two of the men have been remanded in custody.

Police have also seized boats and vehicles as part of “an asset recovery phase”.

This was the culmination of a six-month investigation known as Operation Hermes, led by the National Organised Crime Group.

“We have been able to disrupt a significant transnational criminal network operating in the area, stopping the biggest ever import of GBL from reaching the streets of our capital, where it could have caused considerable harm,” Detective Inspector Darrin Thompson said.

Police said other drugs were also intercepted by Customs, including more than 10kg of methamphetamine, which had a street value of around $3.75m.

Police and Customs have said they’re engaging with international partners to identify those connected to the investigation overseas.

“This is an excellent day in terms of harm prevention and holding offenders to account who are committing the most serious drug offending,” Thompson said.

“We believe the investigation efforts of police and Customs have combined to impact this group and cause severe disruption to the supply chain.

“There can be no doubt that Operation Hermes has contributed to keeping New Zealand safe from these illicit substances that cause misery and harm across families and the wider community.”