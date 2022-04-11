Mokau man Eric Pratt has been missing since Sunday morning. Photo / NZ Police

A large search and rescue operation is underway in Mokau as police try and locate a local man in his 80s.

Eric Pratt was last seen at his Mokau home on Sunday morning.

The search involving police and nine search and rescue teams began yesterday and is continuing today.

Pratt knows the small West Coast town well and nine teams are currently looking for him in various places in the Mokau area, a police media spokesperson said.

"Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home."

He is slim with grey hair and was last seen wearing dark blue overalls, a grey shirt and a brown cap.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about his whereabouts or who have come across him while travelling in the Mokau area.