Jordan is 29 and was reported missing after he did not return from his travel to the Wentworth Valley area last Sunday

More than 30 Land Search and Rescue personnel are continuing to hunt for missing man Jordan, who has not been seen for a week.

The dog in the image will likely be with him, the two go for hikes in the wilderness frequently.

He is 175-178cm tall, of a small thin build and with brown bushy hair.

Search teams are concentrating on the Wentworth Valley Rd area because police assume Jordan is still there.

In addition, a police drone and possibly additional aircraft will be flying over the region.

Police ask anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts to please contact 105 and reference the file number 231101/9734.