House fire on Hamurana Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A candle was the cause of a fire at a Ngongotahā home.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews received multiple calls about a “well-involved” house fire on Hamurana Rd at 2.08pm yesterday.

Four pumps and one tanker were sent to the scene and battled the blaze for two hours while police managed traffic, he said.

Fire Investigator Lynda McHugh said the fire was not suspicious, and was caused by a candle falling onto the floor.

Local business owner Shelly Davies said when she first saw the smoke outside her home she thought it was “just more misty rain”.

“We’ve been having such bad weather lately,” Davies said.

“Then I heard a siren and then there was another siren.”

Davies said she looked out her window and found that her home was surrounded by smoke.

“By the time the smoke reached us it was white. We’re about 80m from where the fire is.

“But when I went out on to the road the smoke was brown.”

Davies said traffic had been diverted down Waiteti Rd.











