Large fire at Otaihanga Transfer Station in Kāpiti overnight

A fire broke out at the Otaihanga Refuse Station in Paraparaumu at 11.15pm last night. Photo / Google Maps

A large fire broke out at the Otaihanga Transfer Station in Paraparaumu last night after residents spotted plumes of smoke billowing from the dump.

Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls about the blaze at one of the buildings containing rubbish bins at about 11.15pm.

Central northern fire communications shift manager Belinda Beets said seven pumps, a support truck and breathing apparatus tender from around the greater Wellington area were sent to the fire.

The fire had engulfed the building when crew arrived and they spent most of the night fighting it.

The fire was at a 50m x 20m building holding rubbish bins and is now contained.

One crew remains at the transfer station and is dampening down.