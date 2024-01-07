At least six fire appliances are at the scene of a large building fire in Levin. Photo / File

At least six fire appliances are at the scene of a large building fire in Levin. Photo / File

Firefighters are battling a large building fire close to the town centre of Levin, north of Wellington.

Calls began coming in about the fire on Bath St from 3.48am, Fire and Emergency central shift manager Chris Dalton said. The two-storey building was well-involved when crews arrived.

The fire has reached a third alarm, with six fire appliances, a ladder truck and a command unit attending. Crews have come from Levin, Otaki, Foxton, Paraparaumu and Palmerston North.

The fire service is still receiving phone calls from the public.

Bath St is closed and the public is advised to avoid the area, a statement from Fire and Emergency NZ said.

More to come.