Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lane blocked after truck catches fire on Auckland’s Southern motorway

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Kiri Allan's future remains uncertain ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister, Waka Kotahi accused of being overcautious with access to the Harbour Bridge and violent protests ease in France after days of unrest in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A truck fire on Auckland’s Southern motorway is causing delays to morning rush-hour commuters.

The incident which occurred at 7.10am had left the southbound lane blocked on State Highway 1 between the SH20 link on-ramp and Orams Rd overbridge, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

It said motorists should merge with care to pass and allow extra time for travel.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews responded to a truck fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this morning.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“The fire was out on arrival. We have left the scene with traffic management.

“No injuries were reported.”

Latest from New Zealand