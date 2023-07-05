Lane blocked after truck catches fire on Auckland’s Southern motorway

A truck fire on Auckland’s Southern motorway is causing delays to morning rush-hour commuters.
The incident which occurred at 7.10am had left the southbound lane blocked on State Highway 1 between the SH20 link on-ramp and Orams Rd overbridge, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.
It said motorists should merge with care to pass and allow extra time for travel.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews responded to a truck fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this morning.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“The fire was out on arrival. We have left the scene with traffic management.
“No injuries were reported.”