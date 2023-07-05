Lane blocked after truck catches fire on Auckland’s Southern motorway

Kiri Allan's future remains uncertain ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister, Waka Kotahi accused of being overcautious with access to the Harbour Bridge and violent protests ease in France after days of unrest in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A truck fire on Auckland’s Southern motorway is causing delays to morning rush-hour commuters.

The incident which occurred at 7.10am had left the southbound lane blocked on State Highway 1 between the SH20 link on-ramp and Orams Rd overbridge, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

It said motorists should merge with care to pass and allow extra time for travel.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 7:10AM

A truck fire has the left southbound lane blocked on #SH1 between the SH20 link on-ramp and Orams Rd overbridge. Merge with care to pass and allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/HINCQMaPTe — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 5, 2023

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews responded to a truck fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this morning.

“The fire was out on arrival. We have left the scene with traffic management.

“No injuries were reported.”