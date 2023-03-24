A health warning has been issued for Lake Okaro (above) and Lake Rotoiti's Okawa Bay after the discovery of algal blooms. Photo / NZME

Dogs are particularly at risk of toxins that can be released by algal blooms at Lake Rotoiti’s Okawa Bay and Lake Okaro, Toi Te Ora Public Health has warned.

Toi Te Ora issued health warnings for both lakes today after test results showed cyanobacteria or algal bloom in water samples.

Visual assessments and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council also showed algal blooms in the water.

Previous health warnings issued for Lake Rotorua, the Ohau Channel, Te Weta Bay, the Okere Arm of Lake Rotoiti, the upper Kaituna River and at Waitangi on the Kaituna River were also extended today.

Health warnings for cyanobacteria also remain in place at Lake Maraetai and Lake Rotoehu.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Lynne Lane said it was important to avoid any activity which results in contact with the lake water when a warning is in place.

“Cyanobacteria can release toxins which can trigger asthma and hayfever symptoms, skin rashes, stomach upsets and, in some cases, neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems,” Lane said.

“Algal mats and scum may also accumulate along the shoreline of the lake and so it’s especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with these as they may be toxic.”

Lane said dogs were particularly at risk and should also be kept away from the shoreline.

“Elsewhere in New Zealand there have been reported deaths of dogs that have eaten algae on shorelines.”

She advised the public to keep an eye out for signs of algal blooms if using lakes or rivers in our region.

“Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably. If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.”