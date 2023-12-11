Lake Hāwea Golf Club president Steve Smith dies in ‘tragic accident’

The Government stamps its mark on a new era, Kaikohe tooth fairy fined for helping desperate locals and when gas demand could outstrip supply in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

The Lake Hāwea Golf Club president has died in a “tragic accident”.

The club posted on its Facebook page on Sunday to say club president Steve Smith had died in a “tragic accident” on Saturday.

“Steve was the current club President, passionate golfer, and a great and generous human.”

Smith’s family declined to comment to the Herald.

One person posted on the Facebook page that Smith was a “true gentleman who always had a smile and showed kindness to everyone”.

“The void left will be immense, and we will be collectively mourning the loss of a beloved club president, confidant, and friend.”

Another person said he was a “lovely, kind man who was always generous with his time”. He was also a “top bloke” and “one of life’s true gentlemen”, other people said.

A post on the Wanaka Golf Club Facebook page said Smith was a “regular of a number of events in Wanaka, and was a popular figure”.

“Steve was also a mainstay of Hawea’s pennant & interclub teams.”

A police spokesperson said there was a death in the Johns Creek area on December 9 and the matter had been referred to the coroner.