Lake Hāwea Golf Club president Steve Smith dies in ‘tragic accident’

The Lake Hāwea Golf Club president has died in a “tragic accident”.
The club posted on its Facebook page on Sunday to say club president Steve Smith had died in a “tragic accident” on Saturday.
“Steve was the current club President, passionate golfer, and a great and generous human.”
Smith’s family declined to comment to the Herald.
One person posted on the Facebook page that Smith was a “true gentleman who always had a smile and showed kindness to everyone”.
“The void left will be immense, and we will be collectively mourning the loss of a beloved club president, confidant, and friend.”
Another person said he was a “lovely, kind man who was always generous with his time”. He was also a “top bloke” and “one of life’s true gentlemen”, other people said.
A post on the Wanaka Golf Club Facebook page said Smith was a “regular of a number of events in Wanaka, and was a popular figure”.
“Steve was also a mainstay of Hawea’s pennant & interclub teams.”
A police spokesperson said there was a death in the Johns Creek area on December 9 and the matter had been referred to the coroner.