Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Lager, lager, lager; VB-drinking rugby fan takes on five Kiwi craft breweries

3 minutes to read
Craft beer drinker and NZ Herald reporter Belinda Feek sits her VB drinking mate Kevin Holmes down try a series of Kiwi craft beers. Photo / Belinda Feek

Craft beer drinker and NZ Herald reporter Belinda Feek sits her VB drinking mate Kevin Holmes down try a series of Kiwi craft beers. Photo / Belinda Feek

By
Belinda Feek

Reporter

Herald reporter and beer aficionado Belinda Feek is on a mission - to sample as many fine summer brews as possible and educate her sceptical mate Kevin along the way. Welcome to day one: lager.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.