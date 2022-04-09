Lady Deborah Chambers: 'I know how tough it is at the bottom'

She may live a privileged lifestyle but Lady Deborah Chambers knows what it's like on struggle street. By Sarah Catherall.

Last month, Lady Deborah Chambers went on her first trip to see her adult children in Australia since the borders reopened. You could hear the relief in the barrister's voice that she wasn't required to endure managed isolation and quarantine on return.

In January, the leading divorce lawyer spent 10 days in MIQ in an Auckland hotel. It's fair to say it made her blood boil.

Like all of us, the 61-year-old has been affected by Covid restrictions: some of her colleagues at Bankside Chambers have been working from home because of the Covid isolation requirements, and her PA was also off for a time with the virus. Over the past two years, Chambers has made it clear what she thinks of the government's management of the pandemic – so much so that if you hadn't heard of her legal work and the impact she has had as a divorce and trust litigation lawyer, you might well have heard of her now.

In late February, an opinion piece the Queen's Counsel wrote for the New Zealand Herald attracted almost 1000 comments online before the Herald put a stop to them.

In the column, Chambers argued that the emergency Covid legislation giving the government the power to control our freedom of movement was no longer justified in removing our rights, enshrined in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. Epidemiologists and health bureaucrats should have been only advisers, not dictators, of government policy, she wrote, and the government's obsessive focus on Covid-19 was to the exclusion of all else.

As Chambers talks by Zoom on a sunny Thursday in late March, it's a few days since the government announced the easing of vaccine mandates and some restrictions from April 4. She frowns and suggests the damage has been done. "The biggest impact right now is the effect on central Auckland. It's pretty bloody grim. When I go through small towns, I see the same thing. Behind every boarded-up shop could be a struggling family. I feel so sad for them.''

So what's a divorce lawyer doing putting her head above the parapet to opine about the politics of pandemics? As it happens, Chambers knows a bit about struggling families, as well as the law.

Born Deborah Tohill, she grew up in Glenfield, on Auckland's North Shore, the daughter of a menswear salesman, Alan, and a part-time underwear seamstress, Anne. For a woman who now enjoys a privileged lifestyle, her upbringing was the absolute opposite. Her family, she says, was "white trash''.

Home was a State Advances house. Her parents never owned a car. She attended a Catholic girls' school until fifth form, and devoured books, going to the library as often as she could.

At school, she was outspoken and her teachers – later at the alternative Auckland Metropolitan College, where she went in her senior years – steered her away from a teaching career to study law. Chambers credits her Aunt Eileen and Uncle Cliff for even dangling the idea that university was possible. As a young girl, she went over to their house on Sunday afternoons and listened to her older cousins, who were there from university, debating topics such as the Vietnam War. "Uncle Cliff's theory was that there were gaps in the middle class and we could move up,'' she says.

Her only sibling, Jim, is now a timber worker, but was in the Hells Angels for 20 years. "My husband was the only Supreme Court judge who had ever been to a party where the Hells Angels turned up. It was my brother's 50th,'' she laughs drily.

One niece was charged with murder and convicted of manslaughter last year. "She thought her partner was an intruder and shot him. Meth was involved." Chambers helped her get a good lawyer. "She's finally off meth and out of home detention. She's studying to be a drug counsellor, which I think she'll be really good at. I'm proud of her for that.''

In some ways, she says, "I'm quite proud of my nieces and nephews. They battle on. They're quite gutsy.''

Her background also means she has a deep empathy for those in challenging circumstances. "I know how tough it is at the bottom.''

At the University of Auckland in the early 1980s, Chambers was president of a feminist group, and marched up Queen St to protest against the Springbok tour. She is passionate about freedom of speech, and is also concerned about what she sees as a rising tide of wokeism.

In a widely circulated letter to the University of Auckland in February, she wrote in defence of the seven academics who penned the now-infamous letter to the Listener last year over the role of mātauranga Māori in science.

Whether the professors were right or not, the university should not be censoring them, she wrote. "This wokeism, cancellation and growing intolerance for expressing views that someone doesn't agree with and so they say they 'don't feel safe' is a real concern," she tells the Listener. "I value open debate and being able to express views. It is one we should defend strongly, subject, of course, to the obvious limits of hate speech.''

Chambers wants to make it clear she supports the government's Covid-19 vaccination policy. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

What bothered her about the Covid restrictions was their psychological impact. "For most of history, we've had viruses, but we've never reacted like this, or reacted in such an extreme way. There's a new view that we are entitled to be permanently safe from all bad things. We have this obsession with safety when, actually, lots of people get sick from all sorts of things and people die and no government can change that. I'm concerned that what is a mild infection for most people – but not everyone – has resulted in this blanket approach, rather than a much more focused approach.''

Chambers wants to make it clear she supports the government's vaccination policy but is still puzzled by its current approach. "Why are we asking people who aren't testing positive to isolate? Why are we getting children to stay away from school because someone in their house has Covid? I can understand if a schoolchild lives with a grandparent or other household member who is vulnerable. Otherwise, what are we doing? We ought to be at the point where we will say: we are going to focus on protecting the vulnerable and if you test positive you stay home. Everyone's life is as important as someone else's life.''

In 2013, Chambers became Lady Deborah. The title came about via her second husband, the late Supreme Court judge Sir Rob Chambers, whom she describes as the love of her life. They were together for 15 years. She left her first husband, intensive care anaesthetist Charles Hollings, who is the father of her daughters, Caitlin and Zelda, for Sir Rob, whom she fell madly, wildly in love with.

His death in 2013, at the age of 59 from a brain aneurism, was a total shock. He had known about his knighthood before his death and received the gong posthumously. Chambers went to Government House that year, dressed in black, and wept during the investiture ceremony. "It has been nearly 10 years now. Somewhere at three years, I told myself I would have to move on or I would sink. I got therapy. I wish I had got that earlier. I had to accept the future would look very different.''

In legal circles, Chambers is known as a tough negotiator who stands up for clients, who are often wives in multimillion-dollar divorce battles.

Chambers is known as a tough negotiator who stands up for clients. Photo / Greg Bowker

She has fought in some of our most public and contentious divorce cases, and her work has sparked legislative changes. This has segued into her commitment to women's rights, and her argument that women should be careful about losing their earning capacity. "I'm a strong supporter of trying to get fairness for women who have been traditional wives. I see the unfairness of that when they stop getting access to the earning capacity that is in the husband's control.''

"Keep working'' is the message she shouts from the lectern when she's invited to the University of Auckland's law school to talk to students. It concerns her that the dropout rate for women lawyers five years after graduation is high.

Her own daughters appear to be heeding her advice. Caitlin, 30, is a London-based lawyer who studied at the University of Oxford, while Zelda, 27, is a Sydney-based engineer who has also been accepted into both Oxford and Cambridge for postgraduate study this year. "They didn't suffer from having a working mother. I'm so proud of them.''

At least three of her cases have proven to be landmarks. In 1997, in Z versus Z, Chambers won the ex-wife some of her husband's future earnings as he had a partnership share in an international accountancy firm. The case led to changes in the Property (Relationships) Act in 2001 to include earning-capacity provisions. "He wanted to divide the house and bach, and he would keep earning hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. There hadn't been enough discussion about what was the property created by this marriage. It's not just bricks and mortar. It's income.''

The biggest case she has since won in the Supreme Court was the very public eight-year wrangle to divide the $28 million estate between Melanie and Mark Clayton. In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled in Melanie's favour, accepting Chambers' argument that assets within a business trust can be treated as relationship property and should be divided.

"The conventional approach had been halving assets in their names but not assets owned in trusts, even where the trust assets had been paid for by income earned during the marriage. Almost inevitably, the trust was controlled by the husband and women often ended up economically destitute after divorce and cleaning other people's toilets.''

More recently, in the $59 million Biggs case – one of the largest divorce cases in New Zealand – the Court of Appeal ruled that Stephen "Tim" Biggs had to pay his ex-wife, Sophie, $700,000 so she could continue fighting him. It was settled in 2020 part-way through the High Court hearing. "Men were financially starving wives so they couldn't get to court," she says. "Men can control the assets. I'm talking in gender terms, but that's usually the case.''

Her friend and colleague at Bankside Chambers, Suzanne Robertson QC, says Chambers is courageous. "Deb is not afraid to stand up for what she believes is right," she says. "Her tough reputation helps to correct the balance of power for some of the less confident female and other vulnerable clients that she represents – in court and mediations.''

Chambers says she has been asked to become a judge a couple of times but is reluctant to do so.

"I like running my own business. I prefer being in the trenches rather than sitting and listening. I love meeting the clients and having that contact. The judicial life is more removed. I like advocacy. I still want to work on some things to change and make better. In some ways, you have more powers as a senior lawyer to bring the arguments.''

She thinks New Zealand is a better place than it was when she was growing up. She enjoys going to law school ceremonies and seeing the diversity of those being admitted to the bar.

"There is more recognition that we should be putting more resources into low-decile schools. Māori and Pacific Islanders are succeeding in ways that they weren't when I was at university. It's the group really stuck at the bottom that is hard to shift.''

If she could wave her magic wand, we would keep disadvantaged New Zealanders in the education system for as long as possible. "Education is the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory golden ticket. It truly was that for me.''