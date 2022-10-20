Traffic is already starting to build ahead of Labour weekend. Photo / NZME

Traffic has already started to build out of some cities ahead of Labour weekend, with several crashes causing congestion along State Highway 1, while police hope to avoid the road toll of the holiday last year.

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes blocked southbound and northbound lanes on Auckland's Northern Motorway near the Northcote Rd ramps - creating headaches for travellers north of the city.

The northbound lane remained blocked as of 1.25pm. Congestion was easing southbound, but traffic remained slow out of the city.

Congestion has started to tail back to the Harbour Bridge.

Two crashes on Auckland's Northern Motorway at Northcote were causing delays ahead of Labour Weekend. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway was causing southbound delays. The crash blocked a right southbound lane just before the Takanini off-ramp at 11.15am.

It has since been cleared, but traffic remains at a crawl for about 16km between Ōtara and Karaka.

Traffic has backed up to Ōtāhuhu and onto the Southwestern Motorway to Māngere.

In Wellington, a major route out of the city was already congested by midday, the transport agency said.

Holidaymakers could expect 30-minute delays out of the capital because of high traffic volumes for about 12km from Waikanae to Ōtaki.

Meanwhile, police will be bolstering their presence on the country's roads in an effort to deter unsafe driving, director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally said.

The official road toll period starts at 4pm Friday and ends 6am Tuesday.

Eight people died in crashes last Labour weekend, while Northland, Auckland and Waikato were in the midst of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"Any death on the roads is one too many and we certainly don't want to have a repeat of that number this year," Greally said.

"We need everyone to play their part in reducing the amount of death and injury on the roads – police and our road safety partners can only do so much."

Greally said police would focus on speed, drink and drug driving, making sure people were wearing seatbelts and were not distracted by their cellphones.

"Speed is the single biggest factor in the extent of injuries that result from a crash – and can be the difference between being 'carried away or walking away'."

Waka Kotahi director of land transport Kane Patena said it was important to plan ahead and expect congestion.

"Whether you're heading out of town to see friends and whānau or staying home this long weekend, we want you to get to where you're going safely.

"Take care, plan ahead and when you're out on the roads make sure you're considerate of others."