Labour Weekend: The dream holiday outlook

There are toasty temperatures in store for this coming Labour Weekend across eastern regions of both islands. Photo / Alex Burton

As far as long weekend holidays go, this one is shaping up to be sunkissed with much of New Zealand enjoying stunning summery temperatures for days on end.

MetService is forecasting near idyllic conditions for much of the North Island and a huge swathe of the South Island.

It's sun-lovers' weather, especially if you're spending the three-day holiday on the eastern coast of either island.

Napier and Hastings are set to bask in temperatures as high as 26C on Sunday, while other eastern regions see the mercury rise to a balmy 24C and 25C across the weekend.

Holiday hotspots are looking glorious with Northland centres reaching as high as 24C and Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula bathed in 22C.

"Some fairly toasty temperature over eastern parts of Aotearoa this Saturday and Sunday, and the Far North not looking too shabby either," said MetService.

Temperatures in the far south start to turn chilly again on Monday when a cold front moves on to the bottom of the island sending temperatures plunging as much as 10C in a day.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists heading out of cities for the annual Labour Weekend exodus to prepare for hours of queues.

High traffic volumes were anticipated on highways around the Auckland and Northland regions as Aucklanders started heading away from lunchtime on the last long weekend before Christmas.

PLAN AHEAD: We’re anticipating high traffic volumes on highways around the Auckland & Northland regions this Labour weekend as motorists head away for an extended break. Check where the longest delays are expected before you plan your journey here: https://t.co/xvLN3jjP8V. ^MF pic.twitter.com/Qq2NS0VxS6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 19, 2020

Motorists were advised to check the traffic on traditionally clogged routes and plan trips to and from holiday hotspots to avoid the worst travel times.