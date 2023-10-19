The stage is set at Stade de France for a big weekend of Rugby World Cup action, Prime Minister elect Chris Luxon says he's in soft-talks with both Act and New Zealand First and Infometrics has revised its expectations, now predicting year-end growth at 0.9 per cent. Video / NZ Herald

The long weekend is kicking off on a wet note for the top of the country as people start leaving for holiday hotspots to make the most of the last three-day break before Christmas.

Showers and cloudy skies are forecast for the north today but most regions will finally see more settled weather for Labour Weekend with motorists urged to give themselves enough time to reach their destinations as traffic starts to build.

The first Surf Lifesaving patrols of the year are also set to commence this weekend, with Sunday likely to be the best day for a swim.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the weather across New Zealand would be a mixed bag.

“Most places in the country will see varied weather across the three-day weekend.

“So if you’re heading away it’s worth packing a raincoat alongside your swimming outfit.”

Ferris said the weather over the weekend is more on the “benign side” so it’s not expected to have a large impact on those travelling through the weekend.

“Those heading away today will have a mainly fine run if they stay away from Northland and Southland.

Labour Weekend Plans?



Weatherwise it's on the benign side due to high pressure nearby.



But it's not all sunshine and high temperatures so it might be worth packing a raincoat and warm layers alongside your togs!



Western areas look to be drier than the east 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZOJ4HtocbR — MetService (@MetService) October 19, 2023

“Saturday sees some showers sprinkled around the country, less so in western areas.

“Sunday is another showery day, clearer skies around Northland, Westland, Southland and Otago.

“Showers are mainly confined to the North Island on Monday but cloud will be spreading over the South Island as the next frontal system approaches from the Tasman Sea.”

By Monday, most regions should be settled and cloaked in sunshine.

Auckland trains stop, central NI roadworks halted

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has announced the majority of sites on the state highway network in Waikato and Bay of Plenty will be shut down from midday today, meaning motorists will be able to reach their destination with as few obstructions as possible.

However, there would still be a number of long-term sites, such as at the Ngāruawāhia Bypass, which would have ongoing restrictions in place.

“Key corridors such as SH1 north and south of Hamilton, and SH2 north of Tauranga, will be busy at certain times. Leaving an hour earlier or later can make a big difference,” Waka Kotahi said.

In the Waikato, Karāpiro visitors get a road bonus for Labour Weekend as Keeley Reserve will re-open, with work set to wrap up on the new turnaround bay this week.

In Auckland, the Western Line between Newmarket and New Lynn will close down to replace the compacted rock between the tracks and upgrade drainage, which will take until May next year.

But KiwiRail chief planning officer David Gordon said unlike significant disruption on the upgraded Southern Line and continuing work on the Eastern Line, some trains will keep running, meaning the works are less disruptive for commuters.

Labour Weekend entertainment

Armageddon Expo is on all weekend at Auckland Showgrounds, starting at 6pm tonight. It’s the first Labour Weekend Armageddon Expo in four years.

The pop culture expo, which celebrates stars of TV, movie, comics and YouTube, had to forgo its traditional long weekend celebration over the past few years due to Covid-19 lockdowns and lease disputes over the Auckland Showgrounds venue.

Crowds of 20,000 people are expected in Tauranga for art, food and cultural festivals over the long weekend.

The Whaka 100, a three-day mountain biking event held in Whakawarewa Forest, is set to attract about 7500 visitors to the Rotorua area this weekend.

In Northland, the four-day KOAST - Tai Tokerau Art Trail will see more than 140 artists (including several well-known guest artists) open their studios or galleries at more than 40 locations to the public from 10am-4pm each day.

What is Labour Day?

Labour Day commemorates the struggle for an eight-hour working day. New Zealand workers were among the first in the world to claim this right when, in 1840, the carpenter Samuel Parnell won an eight-hour day in Wellington.

Labour Day was first celebrated in New Zealand on October 28, 1890, when several thousand trade union members and supporters attended parades in the main centres. Government employees were given the day off to attend the parades and many businesses closed for at least part of the day.











