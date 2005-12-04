Labour shortage in any language

Language barriers between workers of different ethnic groups are expected to make labour shortages for vegetable growers south of Auckland even worse this summer.



A new report for the Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association said cultural and language barriers between workers has seen some employers deliberately avoid mixing labourers of different races.



The problem could affect produce harvesting and packing during the peak potato and onion period between late December and February.



The report said the majority of workers in the area were from the Pacific Islands, with some from the Indian subcontinent and a smaller number from the Middle East.



"The issue of new immigrant labour working with other ethnicity [sic] was of concern to the growers," it said.



"Inviting extended family or friends of the existing workforce was recommended to alleviate this challenge."



Association secretary Murray Wood surveyed 250 local growers and packing houses to quantify future labour needs for the area.



The growers' experience of employing workers of different ethnic groups together came up in feedback.



"The growers try to ensure the gangs are of like nationalities. And that solves much of the problem. It's not as though they're going to attack each other, but it's just that there is a challenge because of language differences and cultures differences.



"It's not a racial issue. It's nothing to do with the colour of the skin. It's because of their knowledge.



"If somebody can't understand English, it's very difficult to teach them what to do. And then if your leading hand's a Tongan, and he has a lot of trouble talking to an Iraqi or an Indian, it makes it pretty difficult as well.



"It is an issue - not just in the growing industry.



"While most people would hide it under the table, I had to mention it because it is one of the issues that affects the industry."



Mr Wood said there was a possibility the shortage would be more acute in Pukekohe this summer as a result of the low unemployment rate and the demands on labour from the building of a new prison in Hampton Downs.



"It's really going to affect the bigger guys, the ones who need three or four hundred workers, but they're also a lot better planned than the smaller guys."



Peter MacKay, national seasonal labour coordinator for Horticulture New Zealand, said the predicted labour situation in Pukekohe was unique but was unsure if it was going to cause problems.



"I know in horticulture in the Bay of Plenty, it's a veritable United Nations when the season gets busy."