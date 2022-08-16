Gaurav Sharma's job on the line as PM calls caucus meeting, secret cameras record 50,000 Auckland drivers unlawfully using phones & significant rain forecast right through to the weekend. Video / NZ Herald

Embattled Labour Party MP Dr Gaurav Sharma is unsure whether he will make today's special caucus meeting, despite being the only item on the agenda.

If he does appear on the 2.30pm Zoom call with his colleagues, Sharma says he will be asking for a "fair trial", including an investigation into bullying claims made about himself by former staff, and about Labour's former senior whip Kieran McAnulty - made by Sharma.

The Hamilton West MP, who went public with allegations of "rampant" bullying within Parliament last week in a NZ Herald column, has also revealed some MPs - including some in the Labour Party - have sent him supporting messages and are grateful he has spoken out.

Sharma also indicated that if he was expelled from the party, he might stay on as an independent MP.

There are a number of options caucus has at its disposal, ranging from censuring to expulsion.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced caucus would meet this week - unusual while Parliament is in recess - to discuss the matter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The meeting would take place at 2.30pm over Zoom. Ardern would then hold a press conference about 4pm.

Speaking to the Herald at midday, Sharma said he was hoping to attend the caucus meeting but said he may miss it, given he had prior commitments.

"I'll try my best to make it but as I said, I'm just trying to squeeze everything in," he said.

Sharma said he had been given "very short notice" of the meeting, claiming he was told by current senior whip Duncan Webb between 5-6pm yesterday that the meeting would be held today.

He understood there was only "one point on the agenda" - Sharma's allegations and how they were discussed publicly.

Dr Gaurav Sharma said he has been busy working in his electorate and honouring commitments he made to various people and groups. Photo / Supplied

While he was unclear if he would attend, Sharma said he was "just waiting to be heard".

"The process has to be fair and will it be fair is the question."

Asked whether he would request his colleagues maintain his position as an active caucus member, Sharma said he would simply lay out the facts.

"I'll just present my side of the story and what I believe is happening and ask them to give me a fair trial and look at the evidence."

However, he would be requesting an investigation into claims made against himself and McAnulty.

McAnulty had not responded to requests for comment. However, last week, Ardern rejected Sharma's allegations about bullying but confirmed the party whips had been dealing with him over employment issues. She said that had included the freeze on hiring while they put in place coaching and mentoring.

Former senior whip and MP for Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said it was "hard to tell" what decision he thought caucus might arrive at.

Asked whether he would entertain staying on as an independent MP, Sharma said "I guess so", but clarified that he hadn't thought deeply about it.

He said he hadn't considered whether he would approach another party if he left or was expelled from Labour.

Sharma, who had used Facebook to air his side of the story in recent days, published a post yesterday - just minutes before Ardern spoke at a post-Cabinet press conference.

The post included similar allegations against McAnulty, as well as attached screenshots, allegedly from MPs expressing their own fears about Parliament culture.

Sharma strongly denied timing the post with Ardern's press conference, claiming he wasn't following the news closely and he was often unaware of when she had such engagements.

Dr Gaurav Sharma is the MP for Hamilton West. Photo / Supplied

He did acknowledge he published his latest post because no investigation had been launched, but denied a timed release.

"After all of that, I thought naming the accused - Kieran - I thought they would do something but they didn't ... but it wasn't like I was timing [it]."

Sharma said at least 10 MPs across different parties, including Labour - some asking after his emotional state, but others showing their support for his actions.

"[Some said], 'Thank you for speaking on our behalf because we can't'," Sharma said.

Sharma reiterated he was committed to his engagements with his community.

What caucus will consider

In caucus, MPs will be weighing up options ranging from censuring Sharma and hoping the issue can be resolved without firmer action, to suspending him or expelling him completely from caucus.

Suspending Sharma from caucus rather than expelling him would mean he stayed under the Labour tent and his vote stayed with Labour, but he did not attend caucus meetings or represent Labour in official formats.

It would also keep open a chance of redeeming Sharma – although MPs may consider the chances of that are so low that it is not a consideration.

Expelling Sharma could mean that unless Sharma resigned as an MP, he would become an independent MP. It would no longer have his vote – although it does not need it, given its current majority.