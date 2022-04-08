Labour MP Tamati Coffey has returned a positive Covid-19 test. Photo / Facebook

Labour MP Tamati Coffey, his partner Tim Smith and their child have tested positive for Covid-19.

Coffey said all three were at home in Rotorua, resting and nursing their way back to health.

"This morning my partner Tim was doing the normal get-out-of-bed routine and getting ready for the day. Apparently, he [Tamati and Tim's son] looked really sick, Tim was a wee bit concerned so we took him straight into the ED," he said yesterday.

"He then informed me and said 'oh by the way, baby has Covid. Don't panic, but baby has Covid and we are in hospital."

"Then I realised I was positive too."

Coffey then returned a positive test.

"We don't plan these things, so I am currently in a rental car driving. The company are aware I have Covid and have given me wipes and sanitiser. When I drop it off at Rotorua airport they are going to do a deep clean."

😷 #WEARURMASK .. and keep your distance. That person that you work next to, might have COVID. Like me. I got a message... Posted by Tamati Coffey on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

He said he was not stopping for petrol or toilet breaks on his journey from Wellington.

"When I spoke to Tim an hour ago he had been sleeping all day in hospital. He is in the best possible place.

"I am okay to be driving but if I am honest, I am starting to get really blocked up in the nose and the sneezing has started.

"It was a nice timely reminder - I have been in Wellington this week following the health and safety rules. I have been really strict in Parliament - it's just another reminder we need to keep those around us quite safe.

"I don't believe I have passed it on to anyone in Wellington - and that's the reason we wear masks and keep separate from each other. My message for everybody is keep up the health and safety."

Coffey returned a negative test on Monday night before he flew to Wellington.