1News reporter Katie Bradford brought up “the elephant in the room”, meaning his potential party leadership, toward the end of a nearly 20-minute interview on Sunday.

“I just don’t want it. I’m not interested. [Hipkins] is genuinely a mate and I 100% back him,” McAnulty said.

“Even if that wasn’t the case and there was a vacancy, I still wouldn’t be putting my hand up, because I just don’t want the job. I’m more than happy where I am.”

McAnulty previously dismissed intentions to challenge Hipkins for leadership last year as commentators described him as a rising star of the previous Labour Government and a potential leadership contender.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon even referenced the speculation during a heated session in Parliament while criticising Hipkins.

But despite Hipkins leading Labour to a spectacular defeat in the 2023 election, McAnulty backs his leader’s performance and appears confident he can win in 2026.

“I think he’s doing a good job,” McAnulty said.

“Every single election under MMP when a party has been voted out, they’ve s*** the bed. They’ve argued amongst themselves, they’ve fought, they’ve leaked, they’ve done all that sort of stuff. We haven’t done that and that’s entirely down to Chippy’s leadership.

“We back him to win the next election and I actually think he’s got a bloody good chance of doing that - you look at where we’re polling now compared to other parties after an election loss.”

McAnulty says there’s ‘increased level of dissatisfaction with the Government’

“I’ve noticed a bit of a change after this last election, I’ve noticed there’s an increased level of dissatisfaction with the Government. People are coming to Labour, asking what our alternative plan is, and normally that takes about 18 months - it’s happening now and it’s been happening for a couple of months.”

McAnulty said his party is focusing on offering New Zealanders with an alternative to what the current coalition Government is providing. He denied there were any whispers of a leadership change within his party and said on travels around the country voters are not bringing the issue up.

“At the end of the day, honestly, I think it’s only you guys talking about this,” he told Q+A.

“People don’t talk about that. They’re more worried about rents going up at a record level of increase over 12 months, rates going up at record levels, and insurance: the three things that are driving domestic inflation and stopping the inflation rate getting to what it should be.

“We’re working on that. [Questions about a leadership change are] not really helpful - particularly when these conversations aren’t happening in the party. Not many leaders in Parliament can say they’ve got the unanimous support of Caucus, but Chris Hipkins can. You guys have got to accept that and let us get on with it.”

