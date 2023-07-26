A gate at the entrance to Kuirau St. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

A section of road in Kuirau Park will stay closed following a trial to stop anti-social behaviour and damage caused by vehicles.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today it had “received clear support” for the closure of the northern part of Kuirau St and a decision was made to keep the closure in place for “the foreseeable future”.

Pedestrians and cyclists would still be able to access the reserve and the closed section of Kuirau St via designated tracks, and the gates in place from the Tarewa Rd entrance to the central roundabout would remain locked 24/7.

The section of road was closed to vehicles for a six-month trial period in January, with the public able to provide feedback.

During the trial period, there was one incident of damage in the area, compared to nine for the same period last year when the road was open, the council said.

Of the 36 responses received during the consultation, 72 per cent of respondents were in support of the road closure remaining in place, with 17 per cent suggesting a partial night closure only.

Eleven per cent of respondents were opposed to any closure and the majority of the feedback received noted the closure had a considerably positive outcome, the council said.

Ngāti Whakaue Gifted Reserves Protocol Committee, Rotorua Aquatic Centre management, Rotorua Neighbourhood Support and representatives from Taharangi Marae “had also been very supportive of retaining restrictions to vehicle access through this section of the reserve”, the council said.

Tarewa Rd resident Mere said the trial closure had “made a world of difference for the community”.

“To say the park has thrived since the road has been closed off is an understatement. Since the road has been closed, there has been no destructive behaviour. The whole area feels much safer to walk in and take our babies [to].

“There are plenty of other ways to get across to the other side of the park with a vehicle instead of going through it. Leaving [the northern section of] Kuirau Street open to provide a shortcut for people also opens it up for people to be destructive again,” Mere said.

The council’s deputy chief executive of community wellbeing, Anaru Pewhairangi, said the permanent closure was a step in the right direction in response to the undesirable behaviour that was occurring and ensuring the safety of the community.

“The community expressed their concerns with this section of Kuirau Park, and we were able to trial a closure to determine whether this helped to solve some of the issues our residents were experiencing.

“The clear support received for the closure to remain in place is a positive outcome for nearby residents [and] our community, and ensures that we can continue to protect the natural environment of Kuirau Park.”

The council said it would also look to modify the turning point at the northern end of Kuirau St to make it easier for vehicles to return to Tarewa Rd.