Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kristine Hayward: An end to needless prostate cancer deaths

By Kristine Hayward
4 mins to read
Kristine Hayward presented a petition, signed for 30,000 people, calling for government action on prostate cancer. Photo / Neil Mackenzie

Kristine Hayward presented a petition, signed for 30,000 people, calling for government action on prostate cancer. Photo / Neil Mackenzie

OPINION

My husband Bruce died from prostate cancer nearly four years ago, aged 66.

He was one of 7001 New Zealanders who die each year from the disease, but his death, like many others, could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand