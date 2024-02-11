The Krishna Holi festival of colour celebrates the triumph of good over evil, among other things. Photo / Alex burton

Colourful clouds burst over West Auckland as thousands gathered to celebrate the Krishna Holi festival of colours at the Hare Krishna temple in Kumeū.

The Hindu festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna and the triumph of good over evil.

Traditionally observed in springtime as a way to invoke blessings for a good harvest - signified by the burst of colour from the arrival of blossoming flowers - Holi is also seen as an opportunity to celebrate unity in diversity.

The throwing of colourful powders, known as gulal, may even have a medicinal significance, as they utilise herbs and powders suggested by Ayurvedic practicioners.

The festival has attracted increasing numbers of people over recent years, with one attendee estimating thousands turned up.

“it was a great day, but the traffic was appalling,” she said. “We left at 2.30pm to try to avoid the queues, and it took us three hours to get out of the paddock.”

No doubt, then, as crowds dispersed from the event, it was followed by some colourful language.